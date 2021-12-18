Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,238 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV opened at $267.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $272.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

