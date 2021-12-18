Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $126.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.78.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

