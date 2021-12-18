Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,862,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,556 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 44.1% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $70.03. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

