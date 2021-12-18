Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.