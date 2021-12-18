Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

TX stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 700,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. Ternium has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

