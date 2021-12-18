Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $170.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TER. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $156.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.90. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $163.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

