Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.30

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.41.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

