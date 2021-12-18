Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in November

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,055,900 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 5,031,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,091.4 days.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

