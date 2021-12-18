Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TIAIY opened at $4.70 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

