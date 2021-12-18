Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TIAIY opened at $4.70 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
