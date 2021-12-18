Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 207.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

