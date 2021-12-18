Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Teekay LNG Partners has increased its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Teekay LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 86,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

