Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $3.01. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $26.95. 2,421,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

