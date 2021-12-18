TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Down 32.4% in November

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TPCS stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About TechPrecision

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

