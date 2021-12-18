TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $75.14 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $84.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.