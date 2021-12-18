TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,247 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

