TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $235.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.76 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

