TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $396,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,428,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,266,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,827 shares of company stock worth $154,752,334 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

