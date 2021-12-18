TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $295.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

