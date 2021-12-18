TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

