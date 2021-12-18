TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the November 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

