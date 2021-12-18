TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of TASK opened at $48.46 on Friday. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. Analysts forecast that TaskUs will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

