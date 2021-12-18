Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of SYY opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

