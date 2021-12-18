Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $365.57

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $365.57 and last traded at $363.20, with a volume of 7642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $361.30.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,786 shares of company stock worth $66,659,547. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

