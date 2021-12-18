Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $348.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.31 and a 200-day moving average of $308.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,786 shares of company stock valued at $66,659,547 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

