Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Short Interest Update

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the November 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $98.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.