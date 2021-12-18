Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $262.22 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $79.22 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average of $189.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $2,408,248.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 91.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

