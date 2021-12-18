Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €122.70 ($137.87).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 opened at €128.90 ($144.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €122.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €120.16. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.