Switcheo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $114,058.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $25.11 million and approximately $114,058.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.47 or 0.08373851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00077859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,636.99 or 0.99766003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,733,999,931 coins and its circulating supply is 1,668,237,509 coins. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

