SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $156.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.