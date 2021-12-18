SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $925,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 111.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $654.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $715.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.56. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $353.03 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

