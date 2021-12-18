SuperLauncher 24-Hour Volume Reaches $376,438.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $2.39 or 0.00005186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $10.63 million and $376,438.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.58 or 0.08234525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.32 or 0.99898756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,452,051 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

