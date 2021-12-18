Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson Sells 1,417 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,417 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $47,965.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 1,378 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $59,364.24.

On Monday, September 20th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 231,288 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

