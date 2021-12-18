Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 1,305 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $43,573.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $13,235.35.

On Friday, November 19th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $290,162.60.

On Monday, November 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $312,292.04.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 1,618 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,855.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $218,245.26.

RUN opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 43.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after buying an additional 227,801 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 52.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 541,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after buying an additional 185,698 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sunrun by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

