Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

SUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

SUN stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $42.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 56.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 85.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $4,814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sunoco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

