Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$76.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SLF stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$69.14. 2,521,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,235. The firm has a market cap of C$40.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$54.71 and a 1 year high of C$71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$69.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.49.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

