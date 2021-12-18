Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells $285,400.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,006,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

