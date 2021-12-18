Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.30.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,144. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

