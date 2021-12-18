Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.30.
SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,144. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
