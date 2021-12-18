Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of GFL Environmental worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after buying an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 764,188 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 627,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 539,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.