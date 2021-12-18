Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090,294 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 245,904 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $21,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $31,814,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $31,389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 64.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,747,000 after buying an additional 3,518,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after buying an additional 3,460,448 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

