Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Discovery worth $12,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after purchasing an additional 947,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 283,443 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

