Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,334 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $22,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 271,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

