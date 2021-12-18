Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.75 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Zai Lab worth $20,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,008.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after acquiring an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,171,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $73.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $126.03. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.