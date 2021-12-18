Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.99 Million Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,954 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,329,000 after acquiring an additional 833,370 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,923,000 after acquiring an additional 611,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 24.4% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,853,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after acquiring an additional 364,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

