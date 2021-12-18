Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

