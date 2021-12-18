Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SMMYY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 4,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $13.37.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

