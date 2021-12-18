Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,200 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ QLYS traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
