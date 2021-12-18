Strs Ohio Sells 43,255 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,255 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $131,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,619 shares of company stock worth $25,135,129. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $88.30 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

