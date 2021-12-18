Strs Ohio Sells 2,400 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

TriNet Group stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,910 shares of company stock worth $7,861,219. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

