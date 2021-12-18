Strs Ohio Sells 2,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sonos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sonos by 0.4% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sonos by 9.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Sonos by 10.1% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

