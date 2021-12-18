Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM stock opened at $190.40 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.31 and its 200 day moving average is $185.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.